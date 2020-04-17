Heroes honoring heroes

LAURINBURG — It was an amazing site as the lights and sirens of more than 50 emergency responder vehicles paraded into the Scotland Memorial Hospital parking lot on Friday to show their love and support to all medical staff and emergency responders.

“Today was an honor and privilege for the first responders and law enforcement agencies to come together for our health care providers,” said Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “It’s just one example of how Scotland County and the community are blessed and how during times like these we come together as one.

“As law enforcement officers we are on the front lines daily and in situations like this we have support from our community,” continued Kersey. “So today was our day to show support for our Healthcare community.”

Sirens could be heard in the hospital parking lot from Holly Square where the vehicles began their approach onto Lauchwood Drive while the crowd that had gathered waited eagerly for their arrival.

“It was a site for us, too,” said Bradley Strickland, a lieutenant with the city of Laurinburg Fire Department. “When we drove to the hospital, family and businesses were out by the road watching and holding signs thanking us. It’s great to see the community coming together and supporting each other.”

The parade entered at the front of the hospital and circled the entire parking lot to come back around to the other side.

“We wanted to be sure that we circled the entire parking lot,” said Jordan McQueen, fire chief of the city of Laurinburg Fire Department. “We did this to ensure that as many people possible could enjoy it. After all that’s what it was for, to show them we are here for them.”

After the convoy left the hospital, sirens could be heard all down South Main Street and other parts of the city as they continued on to the Purcell Clinic on King Street in Laurinburg, which allowed others in its path the opportunity to join in the festivities as well.

When they arrived at the Clinic, a small crowd had formed and others in vehicles pulled over to watch as the emergency vehicles drove by.

“What an emotional, heartfelt parade put on by our city’s new fire chief in this most uncertain time our world is facing. All first responders are essential as well and took time out of their day to show appreciation to the health care workers,” said Lindsey Byrd, LPN, a representative for the Purcell Clinic.

After the parade was over many of the emergency personnel pulled into an empty parking lot to wish each other well and thank those that came from outside of the county for attending and supporting the cause.

Many responders from other counties were in the line with Scotland County’s emergency personnel. Representatives from McColl, South Carolina, and Marlboro County Emergency responders were some of those who made the drive to brighten the day for others.

“I was really impressed with the turnout,” said Strickland. “It was great to see all those from surrounding counties that came and participated with us.”

McQueen is the one who started the idea of the parade alongside his crew at the fire department. He then notified and joined forces with other emergency personnel in the county to make it happen.

“It was my honor to team up with all these men and woman to make this parade happen,” said McQueen. “It is a truly amazing feeling to know that we are all on the same team and can come together in such a way to make a difference.

“I was in awe at the turn out and truly grateful to everyone, especially those that came from other counties to show their support,” continued McQueen. “In times like these it is a true blessing to know that we are in this together and that all of these men and women have each others back for events like these and on an emergency scene.”

Among those in attendance was also NC State Rep. Garland Pierce, who was given the honor of saying a prayer before the parade began.

“I was delighted to be a part of the parade to celebrate those in the health care community,” said Pierce. “I thank the leadership of the fire, police and sheriff departments for their participation in the parade, as well as neighboring EMCs and fire departments.

“Again, we want to thank all the health care communities,” continued Pierce. “They are our heroes and sheroes. We also need to continue to practice social distancing and washing our hands, this will also help our healthcare communities stay safe.”

It truly was a group effort to make the festivities possible on Friday.

“I would like to say thank-you once again to all of those that participated and helped make the parade a success and thank-you again to all the medical staff and the staff at the hospital that help keep it up and running from the background,” said McQueen. “You are all heroes, no matter the job you do, every job in a hospital setting is important and essential.”

The staff at the Scotland Health Care Systems also shared a message with those who participated in the parade.

“Personally, it was a very moving and humbling experience and I know our staff felt the same,” said Gregory C. Wood, president/CEO of Scotland Health Care System. “We are the community’s health care system full of dedicated professionals who willingly accept their role through this crisis of truly putting themselves and their families at risk due to the coronavirus.

“But to see the hundreds of first responders from all over the region, including South Carolina, who do the same thing every day come to let us know they truly understand, appreciate and thank us was very emotional,” continued Wood. “That’s what makes this community so special. The pride we all have in our community means we all come together to support each other in challenging times so that we can celebrate together in glorious times. Heroes honoring heroes, what a sight.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

