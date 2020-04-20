Body gets identified

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department has identified the body of a woman who was found on April 13.

According to a press release from Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams, the individual was identified as 42-year-old Kimablee Santez Cureton of Laurinburg. The family has been notified of the identification.

The body was found around 7 p.m. on April 13 in the creek near the 1800 block of U.S. 401 South. Through Facebook that the individual had been wearing a black Tapout hoodie, Aeropostal jeans, black Velcro sneakers and was wearing an immobilizer knee brace.

At the time of the original report there was no signs of trauma foul play and that was confirmed by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh along with the identity.

“The Laurinburg Police Department would like to thank everyone who contacted with information which led to the identification of Cureton,” Williams said.

