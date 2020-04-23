Cooper extends state’s stay-home order

Cooper Cooper

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s governor is extending the state’s stay-home order by about a week while also creating a phased plan to gradually reopen businesses.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that he will extend his stay-home order that also restricts non-essential businesses until May 8. It had previously been set to run through April 29.

“After a thorough analysis, it’s clear that we’re flattening the curve, but our state is not ready to lift our restrictions yet,” Cooper said. “We need time to slow the spread of the virus before we can start easing those restrictions.”

The Democrat is resisting pressure to move faster even as some other southern states have already taken steps to open more businesses.

He said the extension includes continued closure of dine-in restaurants, bars and close-contact businesses like hair and nail salons, movie theaters and others mentioned in his executive order.

Cooper said his plans to reopen the state will echo the White House’s recommendations with a three-phase process. During each phase, officials will be monitoring the number of positive cases and any noticeable spike in cases, the percentage of positive tests and the number of overall hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“I will not risk the health of our people or our hospitals and easing these restrictions now would do that,” Cooper said.

He did not provide any information about a plan for public schools.

Last week, Gov. Cooper said before reopening the state, the Coronavirus Task Force would need to significantly increase testing capacity, improve their ability to trace close contacts of infected individuals and see a downward trend in number of cases and number of tests.

“We understand that stay at home that we can’t stay at home forever, and this is not something that is sustainable long term,” Cooper said in a news conference Tuesday. “But what we have to do is ease back into it to make sure that this virus does not spike, which it very easily could do.”

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said the state is working hard to increase its output of COVID-19 tests. While the state had only tested 3,090 people on April 15, 5,849 people were tested on April 22.

