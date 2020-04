LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday evening.

According to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, officers responded to the stoplight at U.S. Hwy 401 and West Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. in reference to shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Two occupants of a vehicle were struck by the gun fire and were airlifted to another location for treatment.

