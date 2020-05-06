Break-in

GIBSON — A resident of Main Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 23 that unknown persons stole their 32-inch TV valued at $200.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dave’s Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 23 the someone had stolen their shotgun from the residence valued at $900. There is a person of interest.

WAGRAM — The owner of a property on Wagram Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 23 unknown persons broke into the property and stole a DWALT driver, DWALT power drill, BOSCH Sawzall, drill bits and other hand tools totaling $750.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Maxton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 30 that someone broke into the residence through a bedroom window taking shoes and two 40-inch TVs totaling $750. There is a person of interest.

WAGRAM — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 31 that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole an air wrench, impact driver, cordless drill, chainsaw and gas can totaling $1,330.

GIBSON — A resident of Old Stage Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 5 that someone broke into the residence and stole a UTV, hand tools, a love seat couch, a sofa, a 42-inch TV, an electric guitar, collectible baseball cards, deer cameras and ratchet straps totaling $16,450.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Quail Ridge Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 6 that unknown persons had broken in and stole a weed eater, backpack blower, generator and an air compressor totaling $1,750.

WAGRAM — A resident of Buck Trail Track reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 12 that someone had stolen $2,000 worth of collectible money.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Highland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 16 that unknown persons had stolen two four-wheelers and a pressure washer totaling $9,550.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that their storage building at Laurinburg Self Storage was broken into and two TV sets, DJ equipment, DVDs, video games, blankets and jewelry were stolen totaling $2,600.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into their vehicle taking CDs, change and a blood test kit totaling $400.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Peterson Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 19 that unknown persons stole $27 and a firearm valued at $300 from his motor vehicle.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Sneads Grove Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 23 that unknown persons stole her Craftsman lawn tractor valued at $3,500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Douglas Avenue reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 23 that someone had stolen a firearm from their vehicle valued at $350.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sneads Grove Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 25 that unknown persons stole a lawnmower totaling $1,500.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Hunsucker Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 27 that someone had broken into the residence and stole a debit card, assorted jewelry, coins, food, a 50-inch TV, Roku, Xbox games, Xbox headset, dishes and a signed jersey totaling $1,675.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Bayfield Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 29 that unknown persons had stolen two storage campers along with various other camping equipment totaling $9,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Academy Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 8 that someone had stolen their EZ-Go golf cart totaling $5,000.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Hargrave Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 21 that someone had stolen two mini motorbikes from them totaling $1,000.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that he has sent someone $1,000 in eBay gift cards thinking they were buying a motorcycle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Raleak Graham, 27, of Teal Street was arrested Tuesday for breaking and entering, injury to personal property and trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Jameria Alford, 27, of Ashley Drive was arrested Tuesday for warrants out of Richmond County for larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. She was given a $5,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damien Fields, 24, of Memory Lane was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond.

