Chavis isn’t your everyday firefighter

GIBSON — Chris Chavis of Gibson has been a member of the Gibson Fire Department for seven years and loves the role he plays there, but he isn’t just the average firefighter.

When Chavis was 5 years old, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. He also suffers from brain damage. However, the doctors were not able to determine if it occurred before or after birth.

“I was taking Chris to Head Start when he was 5,” said Catherine DeBerry, Chris’s mother. “We had to take him to the doctor in Fayetteville and that was when he was diagnosed.

“He was a 7-month term baby,” continued DeBerry. “He only weighed 4.1 pounds when he was born.”

Chavis may have a slight disadvantage, but it doesn’t stop him from doing things once his mind is set.

“He’s always been a go-getter,” said DeBerry. “When he was in high school he learned sign language. He was able to learn 80 out of the 150 signs that they were teaching him.

“He was also on the volleyball team,” continued Deberry. “He went with the team on a trip to Indiana for a tournament. They were able to make it to sixth place out of 60 teams while they were there. They really hated to see him leave when he graduated.”

Chavis was able to work hard and, with determination and due diligence, he was awarded his diploma.

“He worked really hard for that diploma,” said DeBerry. “I told him if it was something he really wanted then he could go, but if he was going, he was going to work hard and earn that diploma or he could just stay home.

“So, he did and he made sure all of his work was complete and kept a passing grade,” DeBerry continued.

Before Chavis was on the fire department he would go with his uncle to the station and help with maintenance and cleanup.

“He’s always liked to be around the station and help wash the trucks and clean the equipment,” said Belton Chavis, Chris’ uncle.

“He would come to the station with me anytime he knew I was going,” continued Belton. “I got really tired of having to leave him behind when we had calls because I knew he really wanted to go and be part of the action.”

Belton knew what needed to be done and set out to make Chris’ position on the fire department official.

“I called up Chief Thomas McKay and asked him how or if we could make him a member of the department. The chief agreed that he deserved a spot,” continued Belton, “So we filled out the application and the rest is history.”

Chris is extremely dedicated in his position and takes it seriously.

“He is at the station every time the doors are open,” said Belton. “He attends and helps with any event we do whether it be training exercises, cleaning, fundraisers and so on. He really enjoys going and helping with the turkey shoot.”

One of the fundraisers that the Gibson Fire Department has is the Boot Drive, when members stand by the road and collect money from those willing to donate to the station.

“I tell you what,” said Belton, “It never fails, every time we have a Boot Drive, people will pass by every single one of us to get to Chris to put money in his boot. He always collects more money than any of us. People just love him.”

As far as fire scenes and training, Chris is pretty much just like all the other members — with only a few differences.

“He’s just one of the guys,” said Belton “He hangs out, laughs and jokes with the other guys.

“We had to set a few different rules for him, for safety purposes of course. He can’t go in an active structure fire, but after the fire is out, he can, of course, go in and help with clean up. Also, he doesn’t have a drivers license so he can’t drive the trucks. Other than that he’s involved in just about everything else.”

Chris is always ready when the pager goes off, no matter what time, day or night.

“He will come wake me up in the middle of the night so I can take him to a call,” said DeBerry. “If it’s during the day and I am not here he will go over to a relative’s house and have them take him.”

There have been times that, due to Chris’ determination to go on calls, he has had to think outside of the box to make it happen.

“He has hopped on his bicycle before and taken off to a call,” said Belton. “I had to put a stop to that, though. I was driving one night after a call had been paged and, on my way home, I passed him at 3 a.m. on his bicycle headed in the direction of the fire.

“I know he wants to go help, but it just isn’t safe out there and I try to look out for him the best I can,” continued Belton “We do our best to make sure he gets to as many meetings, events and calls as possible.”

Chris was recognized as Firefighter of the Year five years ago by the department.

“Chris is a great young man,” said McKay. “He is willing to do anything you ask him to do around the station. He trains with us and responds to fire calls. He helps with anything we ask him to do. At fundraisers, he out-sales all of us.

“He always has a smile on his face, he is just a great person,” continued McKay. “We all love him.”

