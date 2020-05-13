Murder Hornets are no threat to this area

LAURINBURG — Along with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping around the world, there is another possible threat looming in the air as news media outlets have begun to talk about the “Murder Hornets” that have been found, for the first time in history, in the United States.

Jeff Stone of the Wagram Apiary, however, says there is no cause for alarm … at the moment.

“Right now and in the foreseeable future, there is no local or national impact on the bees from the Asian hornets,” said Stone. “There have only been two individual hornets identified and recovered in Washington state.

“Seems the winds always blow from west to east, so one day we may have a concern,” he added. “Just as our ports are surveilled, the ports on the west coast are continuously monitored to attempt to stop unwanted pests from arriving and establishing a foothold in the U.S.”

Stone said honeybees are a tough creature and have been naturally built to defend themselves and their hives.

“There are a lot of people, as well as new beekeepers, who rely on the media to give reporting.” Said Stone. “The hornets do kill bees, but a healthy hive of bees is capable of defending itself in areas of Asia that have been effected.

“Maybe if we could call it what it is in the media (Asian Hornet) instead of ‘Murder Hornet,’ (Africanized Bee) instead of ‘Killer Bee,’ we could get away from public fear that the honey bee is dangerous to be around.”

Other than the Murder Hornets, there are local dangers that beekeepers are more concerned with and constantly monitoring.

“We as beekeepers need to concern ourselves with the pests and diseases that are currently affecting the bees,” said Stone, “As well as the public possibly being concerned about the lack of food that is available, blooming trees, vegetation, clover, wildflowers and limiting the use of pesticides that will contribute to the current health of the bee population.”

The bee population is well and thriving, and there are many new beekeepers popping up around the area.

“The number of bees have not been impacted by the hornets,” said Stone. “We have a lot of people that have started keeping bees in the last 10 years.

“The biggest struggle with the bee population, currently, is education and implementation, lack of forage and pesticide exposure.”

The beekeeper population, along with those who look forward to purchasing local honey, may have a concern about the impact the hornets could have on the production of honey.

“If and when these hornets arrive, the local honey supply could suffer as a result of small local colonies being destroyed,” said Stone. “There are so many variables that will come into play if the hornet gets established.

“But the bees that are kept in areas of the world already affected by this hornet have already shown the capability to combat the Asian hornet,” continued Stone.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b1-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b3-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b4-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b5-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_b6-1.jpg