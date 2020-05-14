Graduation is on hold

LAURINBURG — Scotland County seniors are back to square-one with graduation after an emergency Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

The board voted 5-2 to have a committee reconvene with parents and graduates to come up with a graduation plan suitable for the class of 2020.

The decision to have a drive-up style graduation was approved on Monday but during the emergency meeting the board heard 28 public comments from parents and students with most asking for a change.

