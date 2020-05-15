Scotland Health to celebrate National EMS Week 2020

LAURINBURG — Next week, Scotland Health will recognize the 46th annual National EMS Week to celebrate the dedication of EMTs and paramedics.

Because of the impact of COVID-19, Nurses Week, Hospital Week and EMS Week are not being celebrated in the normal ways, but our all of deserving heath care professionals will be honored by Scotland.

“Thank you to the EMS professionals on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis. We understand that the 2020 EMS Week will be different this year as the COVID-19 crisis continues but Scotland Health wants to thank you for your service out there every day saving lives and offering some of the best pre-hospital care in the country,” said Scotland’s President and CEO Greg Wood.

Scotland Health will place banners in each county it serves along with providing lunch and a token of our appreciation to each station next week. Continuing Scotland Health’s theme for hospital week, community members are asked to take pictures thanking EMTs and paramedics to post across social media channels using the hashtags #StrongerTogether and #EMSWeek2020. If you would like your pictures posted on the Scotland Health social media page, please email them to: [email protected] and you may see yours show up!

Wood added, “Our first responders are an invaluable part of our first response team within our communities and we want to recognize their service to our hospital system and our local communities. We invite our communities to join in to thank them!”