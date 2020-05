RALEIGH — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood watch until 8 p.m. Thursday in the Scotland County area.

Rain is expected to continue through most of Thursday as a system passes through from the west. Some of that rain could be heavy at times.

