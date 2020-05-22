Downtown concert series to open June 26

LAURINBURG — After having its kickoff concert shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Laurinburg After 5 concert series is gearing up for a restart in June

“We have already rescheduled the April and May concerts,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “We will not enter into Phase 3 before June 26, which is the date scheduled for the Jebb Mac Concert.

“I don’t believe the governor will make a jump from a limit of 25 in an outside gathering to anything higher than 200 entering the next phase,” added English. “So I’m planning on rescheduling the Jebb Mac Concert to a later date.”

Many residents enjoy the time out with others while watching the bands preform and entertain them on the stage.

“If you have never been to a Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 event, you are missing out on a great opportunity for free entertainment from top bands from the southeast that play different genres of music that everyone can appreciate,” said English.

“You can have the experience of dancing on Main Street in downtown Laurinburg and socializing and interacting with folks from all walks of life,” added English.

Normally the events would kick off around Spring Fest, which was also canceled this year, and carry on with scheduled events at least once a month.

“A beverage tent is sponsored by Adams Beverage and we have food trucks available,” said English. “Typically, Kona Ice (Shaved Ice), Domino’s Pizza, Krazy Kuzzins (hot dogs), Rocking Pig (BBQ), YKnot (funnel cakes and lemonade) and all food trucks sell water, tea and Sodas.

“The Laurinburg Fire Department sets up a Sprinkler for children or anyone needing to cool off and sometimes the Bubble Man makes an appearance,” added English.

The concert series is a sponsored event and once again for the second year in a row, Hasty realty is a major sponsor for it.

The 2020 Concert Series will be downtown Laurinburg.

The lineup for the concert series is as follows: June 26 – Jebb Mac Band, July 24 – Night Years, August 7 – Envision, August 21 – Jim Quick & Coastline and September 18 – Tim Clark.

“The concerts are held on Main Street near the intersection of Church and Main,” said English. “There is plenty of shade by 6 p.m. when the concert starts.”

Restrooms and sanitation stations are set up as well for the concert-goers.

“These are family friendly events sponsored by our Chamber Members for the local community and surrounding areas and is open to anyone that wants to hear some fantastic music, dance or just enjoy the energy of our beautiful downtown and the people of Scotland County,” said English.

