Storm rips through Scotland County

LAURINBURG — A severe band of storms traipsed through the region on Friday evening, leaving behind a trail of downed trees, limbs and power outages.

The storm, carrying wins in excess of 50 mph and heavy rain, blew across Scotland County around dinner time and left at least 0ne home smashed in half by a downed tree.

The Laurinburg Exchange will update this story as information becomes available.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}