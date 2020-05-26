One dead in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG — In an area of downtown Laurinburg that is often filled with sounds of music from holiday carols or summertime concerts, the air was filled with gunshots shortly after midnight Sunday leaving one man dead and sending police on a high-speed chase

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to North Main Street and Bizzell Street shortly after midnight in reference to a shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Officers were able to locate a white Chrysler 300 which had been struck multiple times with bullets and two victims in the vehicle had been shot. Jerquarie Avery, 26, of Millstone Road, and passenger Christopher Flowers, 33, of McLeod Road, were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Flowers was airlifted to a secondary location in critical condition but later died as a result of his injuries. Avery was treated and released from Scotland Memorial Hospital. A third victim was also in the car but did not sustain any injuries.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the shooting happened at the intersection of Main Street and Church Street, approximately five blocks south from where the Chrysler was located.

The suspect’s vehicle involved in the shooting was observed traveling on U.S. Route 401 where deputies with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded and caught up with the vehicle on U.S. Route 501. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect fled from the deputies – a chase that at times reached more than 100 mph as it extended into Robeson County.

The suspect pulled into a residence and left the vehicle. Deputies gave chase and apprehended Webster Dionte Smith, 28, of South Patterson Street in Maxton.

Smith was taken into custody and originally had charges pending for attempted murder and multiple others. Smith was later officially charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He was jailed without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional suspects and charges could be possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

