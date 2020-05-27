McInnis files a bill for airport

LAURINBURG — State Sen. Tom McInnis introduced a new bill that will make some big changes to the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission.

The new bill would rename the commission as the Southeast Regional Airport Authority, but would not change the name of the airport itself. The change to an authority would allow an extra member on the board, going from six people to seven.

There will be three registered voters from the city of Laurinburg selected by the city of Laurinburg mayor, one registered Maxton voter selected by the town of Maxton mayor, three registered voters from Scotland County appointed by the Board of Commissioners chair along with the Scotland County Economic Development who will serve as an ex-officio non-voting member.

The bill “requires the Authority to annually report to the Laurinburg City Council, Maxton Town Council, and the Scotland County Board of Commissioners regarding operations and transactions conducted pursuant to the act. Prohibits the Authority from pledging the credit of or imposing any obligation on either city, town, or county unless expressly granted by law.”

The bill also states that the terms of service will begin on Jan. 1 and will be set for two years with a limit of service to two successive terms. It adds that the city of Laurinburg City Council, Town of Maxton Town Council and Scotland County Board of Commissioners are authorized to appropriate funds to carry out the act’s provisions, and authorizes the authority to expend the appropriated funds for joint airport purposes and to pledge the credit of the authority to the extent of the appropriated funds.

The bill will have to pass both the state senate and the North Carolina House of Representatives to become law.

Attempts to reach McInnis for this story were unsuccessful.

The proposed bill can be found on the North Carolina Legislature website.

