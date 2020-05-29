LAURINBURG — Emma McLeod Age: 91 passed away Friday May 29 at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg.
A graveside Service will be held 11:30 am Wednesday June 3 at Silver Hill Church Cemetery in Marston,NC. A veiwing will be held Tuesday June 2nd from 1-5pm at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill.
McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.
.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}