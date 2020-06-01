Shooting mars Mudbash

LAURINBURG — The annual Mudbash at Outback ATV Park was dulled Saturday after a man was shot.

Cpt. Mikey Woods from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office told WLNC, that deputies responded that evening to the ATV park on McGirts Bridge Road.

“They had a male victim who had been shot in the ankle,” Woods said. “He was treated by EMS and transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital. The suspect was still on scene and deputies took him into custody.”

Brent Locklear was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was given a $30,000 bond.

According to sources who were at the park during the time of the shooting, it was a result of someone allegedly attempting to steal items from Locklear.

Man gets shot in the ankle for allegedly stealing