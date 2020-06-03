Health department makes eight inspections

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of eight inspections of area food service locations during the month of May.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— May 4: Waffle House, Laurinburg, 92.0

— May 5: Mamie’s Drive-In, Laurel Hill, 97.5

— May 12: Kentucky Fried Chicken, Laurinburg, 95.0

— May 14: Captain Larry’s, Laurinburg, 90.0

— May 19: Hardees, Laurinburg, 98.0

— May 21: Nic’s Pic Kwik Deli No. 7, Laurinburg, 94.5

— May 28: Greek Village, Laurinburg, 94.0