Church BBQ is back on for June 17

LAURINBURG — After canceling back in March, the Saint Luke United Methodist Church BBQ is back on the calendar.

“We are set for the date of June 17,” said Lee Peterson. “And of course there will be a few changes to the way we do things.”

One change is that there will be no dining on the premises.

“We will be drive-thru only this year due to COVID-19 guidelines,” said Peterson. “We will have two takeout lines with signs to help with traffic flow and reduce possible longer lines.”

Tickets can be purchased from the church office or by contacting individual church members.

“Tickets purchased back in March are being honored,” said Peterson. “ If by chance tickets have been misplaced, please contact the individual church member they were purchased from or the church office.”

Tickets are $9 each.

“We will be serving lunch only between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” said Peterson. “They will have the choice of BBQ or chicken.”

The Saint Luke United Methodist Church is located at 1501 Turnpike Rd in Laurinburg. For more information, residents can contact the church office at 910-276-6821.

“Funds raised during the plate sale will go towards Methodist Men’s local missions which include Church Community Services and Habitat for Humanity,” said Peterson.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]