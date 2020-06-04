The Helping Hand reopens to customers

LAURINBURG — The Helping Hand in Laurinburg is open once again and the staff is ready to see all of their loyal customers come by.

“We have been closed since the end of March,” said Josie Harrill, executive director at The Helping Hand. “We are limited to allowing 45 people in the store at a time, but we are finally open.”

The store is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our warehouse is also open,” said Harrill. “Those hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Anyone wishing to drop off donations can do so during those hours. We accept almost everything except large furniture because we simply do not have the space for it,” continued Harrill.

The Helping Hand is a nonprofit organization and does not receive federal or state funds.

“We offer an easy and affordable shopping experience,” said Harrill. “We have shirts 2 for $1.50 as well as pants, which are $1.50 a pair.

“In this economy it helps to have somewhere to go that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. We want to be a service to the community and support the community.”

The store also helps support a transition house and provides clothing and necessary items to those that occupy it.

“We help residents when Church Community Services can not provide them with items they may need,” said Harrill. “We help cloth children as well as those who are victims of structure fires.

“We also have had residents come in the store and reach out to us for items they may need, sometimes immediately. We just want to help anyone that we can and we can tell when those who come in are really in need or not,” added Harrill.

Even when the store is stocked, the staff is always taking donations so they can continue to stock the store.

“We want to keep the store stocked at all times for our customers and we want to have the warehouse ready so we can restock as items leave the shelves,” said Harrill.

The Helping Hand is located at 130 Biggs St. in Laurinburg.

