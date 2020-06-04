SHS seniors can get free T-shirts Friday

LAURINBURG — May Hines knows it’s been a hard year for students, especially seniors, so she figured out a way to not only bring the community together but also to bring something to the students.

On Friday afternoon, Hines will be holding a drive-through at the Scotland County Courthouse for Scotland High School seniors to get a free T-shirt. She explained she got the idea after seeing John Carter of Shirt Action in Rockingham post about giving away 100 shirts to graduating Richmond High students.

“It ended up gaining traction in the community and, with donations, he was able to give a shirt to every senior and I thought it would be something good to do for our seniors,” Hines said. “I figured it out that if everyone on Facebook that I was friends with could donate $2 we’d have more than enough for the shirts … we’re able to fill Pate Stadium during football season we could give $2 to the seniors.”

The giveaway will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and is only for Scotland High students. There is a list with each student’s name and all they have to do is present their student ID to get the shirt.

“We’ll have all the shirts organized by sizes and laid out on tables,” Hines said. “Once we get the ID and shirt size we’ll check off the name from our list and give the shirt and the ID back … we want this to run as smoothly as possible and don’t want traffic to get backed up.”

Hines added she is still looking for volunteers to come out and help with the giveaway to make it run smoothly. She did add that the volunteers must have a mask and gloves but to show up at the courthouse around 3:30 p.m.

“We want as many people as we can,” Hines said. “Even if you don’t want to collect the IDs or give out T-shirts please still come out to congratulate the kids and support them.”

