Area fire departments receive state grants

LAUREL HILL — Scotland County fire departments got a shot in the arm Monday.

“Blue cross and Blue shield has developed a grant program of $50,0000 to be distributed between rural volunteer fire stations in North Carolina to help with the deficit in funds,” said Mike Causey, NC insurance commissioner and state fire marshal.

“We have already visited Montgomery County and Richmond County before we came here,” added Causey. “When we leave here we are headed to Robeson county.”

To qualify for the grant, fire departments had to first apply for the grants.

“Along with applying,” said Causey, “The fire departments had to include what they needed the money for and how they intended to use the money in their department.

“For the most part, departments said the money was going to bills for equipment and items needed to help with safe operations for firefighters,” added Causey.

There are around 1,200 fire departments in North Carolina and most are volunteer.

“It was already difficult for rural volunteer fire departments to obtain money to support their cause as well as recruit and retain volunteers,” said Causey.

“They tend to not receive as much money from municipalities and government funding, so this money will be a great help to them,” Causey added.

The office of State Fire Marshal also has grant opportunities for these departments.

“We have a matching grant program,” said Causey. “With these grants, however, the departments must raise the amount that will be matched before being awarded the funds.

“For smaller departments, we offer a 25-75 grant program,” added Causey. “Which means the department need only raise 25% of the requested grant amount before being given the money. Often we have more requests than we do money, so programs like this is a great way to help when we may not be able to.”

