Hargrave resigns as schools superintendent

LAURINBURG — For almost seven years, Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave has told the stories for the district and worked to advocate for every voice, but on Monday he announced his time in Scotland County will be ending.

July 1 will mark seven years that Hargrave will have served as superintendent — but during the Board of Education meeting, he submitted his resignation effective Oct. 1.

Board Chair Rick Singletary told The Exchange saying that the board unanimously accepted the letter and spoke on two of Hargrave’s major accomplishments during his time with the district.

“Under his leadership, we began the school consolidation and now he has set us up on the course to finish that major project,” Singletary said. “And more recently, he has led our district during these uncertain times with coronavirus and he has led us well. Through consolidation and with his handling of COVID, he will go down in our school’s history.”

Hargrave will see the last piece of consolidation done before he leaves with South Johnson Elementary, which combines South Scotland and I. Ellis Johnson Elementary, to be completed soon, though with COVID-19 the start date of schools is still unknown at this time.

He was also selected the Superintendent of the Year for the Sandhills Region last year and was the recipient of the Dr. Brad Sneeden Leadership Award from the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development and the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association.

In a statement, Hargrave said that he prayed with his wife Lolita before submitting the application to serve as superintendent, after each interview and even prayed over the phone when he was given the position.

“We felt led to move here and have been blessed throughout to be a part of the Scotland County Schools’ family,” Hargrave said. “Serving side-by-side with you has been incredible and inspiring, as I have watched you give deeply of yourself. Your love for the children in your care is a precious gift and they have truly found their greatness through your patient efforts to help them grow.”

During his time with Scotland County Schools, the district has seen continuous growth in graduation rates, with preliminary data showing that the Class of 2020 will be the highest in the school system’s history. Along with a climate survey data that was collected in the fall showed that more than 80% of parents gave schools in the district an A or B grade, which is also a record high. But Hargrave doesn’t attribute the success to himself — instead to those teachers and staff who made it possible.

“You have worked together to make each school a great place for students and teachers,” Hargrave said. “The success of our schools is due to your work. The accolades and awards teachers and staff members have received are due to your work. The high-regard our system receives across the state is due to your work. I know that Scotland County Schools will continue to meet and exceed the needs of the children.”

Concluding the statement Hargrave added: “I will always treasure the lessons you have taught me and the love you have given me. As our season in this beautiful place draws to a close, Lolita and I draw strength and courage from our experiences here, as we prayerfully move along into retirement to seek ways to continue to spread the message of hope, of possibility, of believing in students, and of believing in each other. My friends, thank you for embracing me. You are making an incredible difference in countless lives, including mine.”

Due to the drive-through graduation, Superintendent Ron Hargrave was not able to be reached for additional information before deadline.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].