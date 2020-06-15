Community talks with local law enforcement

LAURINBURG — The community came together on Sunday at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church to let their voices be heard in a Black Lives Matter Community Conversations.

More than 50 attendees were spaced out at the event where Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey and Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams spoke and took questions from the audience with former police chief Robert Malloy acting as moderator.

Williams spoke on needing more sensitivity training and mental health training but also spoke on how the first step right now is to admit to the problems going on in the departments.

“First I have to say I’m a black male, not to make any excuses but I take pride in being the chief of this department,” Williams said. “This is my profession that I love, I truly love and put my entire life into. Like any profession you have good and bad, I don’t care what profession it is … I truly believe there are bad apples in our profession and we have to get to the point that we can be honest and open about saying that. As police chief, it is my duty to make sure each and every officer is treating our citizens with respect.

“We’ve created the distrust from the community, we’ve created the anger, we’ve created it and now we have to fix it and be a part of the solution not run from it own up to it. The first step in recovery is admitting there’s a problem, there’s a bigger illness and brutality is one of the symptoms.”

The Rev. Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, an organizer of the event, brought up that he wants more done to have people from the different areas in the community — such as Washington Park — so that black members of the community feel more comfortable talking to officers.

“I know there is a lot more that we can do,” Kersey said. “I think at some point it comes down to that officer in the heat of the moment … I’ve been going to sensitivity classes since 1996. It’s always been for this purpose, some of us get it others don’t get it. It doesn’t mean that all of us are bad, 98% of law enforcement across the country are good.

“We’re our worst enemy. Somewhere in there folks used to come to us, we were like a family all the time. The only way we get the community to open back up to us is if we go there.”

Kersey also added he sees in the future that body cam and personnel reports being able to become public record for more transparency with the community.

Gibson spoke to WLNC saying that no matter how larger to how small the gathering it’s important to be talking about this subject.

“I think we’re in a season now that we’re embracing conversations that are not always comfortable,” Gibson said. “Sometimes that’s difficult for some people but as a part of this community I do hope and pray that members of our community will join us at the table so we can have these tough conversations about how to move our community forward.”

