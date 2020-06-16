Corn is the area king of crops … so far

“Corn loves water, so most of it is doing fine with all this rain. The only exception is the areas where it’s flooded, because the crop still needs to breathe.” — Randy Wood

LAURINBURG — Corn could be the king of the crops this year after unusual weather patterns continue to mess with other crops.

An unusually warm April, a cooler May and an overly rainy June is causing farmers a lot of dismay over most crops this year. According to Scotland County Cooperative Extension Director Randy Wood, corn is the only plant right now that is doing well.

“Corn loves water, so most of it is doing fine with all this rain,” Wood said. “The only exception is the areas where it’s flooded, because the crop still needs to breathe.”

Wood added the plants that have not been drowned out by the rain are doing really good compared to the normal, leaving the area in-line with surrounding counties like Robeson and Hoke. But all the rain could soon negatively affect the crop.

“It’s not shaping up to be a good 2020 crop year,” Wood said. “The crops love rain but you don’t want it wet over and over again. The crops are used to a couple of rain showers, but seven days of straight rain can really hurt us … there is still time for the crop to recover.”

However, the cotton and soybean crops aren’t doing nearly as well as the corn. Wood said that the cotton has to be in the ground for so many days and the weather leads to a very late planting of the cotton crop — many farmers ended up moving from cotton to soybeans in hopes of getting a better crop.

“The cotton crop is not a complete disaster yet, but the soybeans could be,” Wood said. “Like cotton soybeans have to be in the ground so many days …we’re at the end of the planting season and it’s too wet for farmers to get in the field to plant.”

This will mark yet another year of farmers struggling with crops due to extreme weather conditions such as the continuous rain or extreme heat.

“Like everything else in 2020 the crops are not looking good,” Wood said. “Cotton is impacted, soybeans are impacted, corn is the only thing that is keeping on and there’s not a lot we can do.”

