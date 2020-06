Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

After having to postpone the annual Saint Luke United Methodist Church BBQ in March, the drive-through was packed for the rescheduled event on Wednesday. The church offered a choice of BBQ pork or chicken to customers and honored the tickets that were purchased for the March sale. The money raised for the plate sale will go towards Methodist Men’s local missions, which include Church Community Services and Habitat for Humanity.