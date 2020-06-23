Back to school costs are likely to skyrocket

“In an ideal situation we would love for everybody to come back to school, but we also understand this pandemic has created a sense of fear. Even if we find ourselves able to operate under Plan A, we’re going to have many students, many parents and yes, even some staff members, who are not going to feel comfortable coming back to school and being in the building, whether it’s from health concerns or just purely out of fear.”

LAURINBURG — If schools go back into session this fall the new rules and regulations could cost districts thousands of dollars.

During its Monday Committee of the Whole meeting, the Scotland County Board of Education heard from Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Cory Satterfield about those costs.

“There’s going to be a lot of cost with this,” Satterfield said. “We have received some CARE money and I’m in close contact with Dr. Hargrave and Miss Harrison daily.”

Some costs include buying around 150 thermometers to check temperatures before students get on buses and before they come into the buildings, for athletics and more along with extra cleaning and disinfectant done for high touched surfaces.

“… a disposable mask would cost about 55 cents a day and we gave every student a disposable mask every day, just on the high side you’re looking at an annual cost of about $590,000,” Satterfield said. “Since then more clarification has come out and they’re asking us to use cloth masks. In our research and talking with many companies we have actually found out we can get a cloth mask anywhere from $3 to $4 per masks and that mask can be washed up to 30 times. We’d be looking at an anticipated cost of anywhere from $60,000 to 80,000.”

Other costs would include signage on the floors to remind students of social distancing along with a need for extra hand sanitizer.

“The plan is saying we need to have hand sanitizer in the classrooms, specific spots in the school like entrances, exits cafeteria, restrooms, each classroom,” Satterfield said. “If you give everybody an opportunity to use hand sanitizer four times a day you’re looking at $175,000 for the year just on hand sanitizer and hand sanitizer pumps.”

Superintendent Ron Hargrave spoke to the board on the three plans for how school could look come August.

“What we know right now is that we’re going to come back to school under one of three plans,” Hargrave said. “Plan A is that we will come back in a traditional setting, face to face with all students and staff back in the building; Plan B is a hybrid of that with some remote learning and some face to face, and we’re talking about what that will look like.”

Plan B could have half the students on A Day and half the students on B Day with a remote learning day in the middle. The idea is to help catch students up and allow the teachers to check in with students to make sure that they are learning and what has been taught to them.

Plan C would continue with the remote learning that was used at the end of the year.

“In an ideal situation we would love for everybody to come back to school, but we also understand this pandemic has created a sense of fear,” Hargrave said. “Even if we find ourselves able to operate under Plan A, we’re going to have many students, many parents and yes, even some staff members, who are not going to feel comfortable coming back to school and being in the building, whether it’s from health concerns or just purely out of fear.”

On July 1, Gov. Roy Cooper is supposed to informing schools on what regions can operate under the different plans, but Hargrave added that schools can be more restrictive than the plans that are laid out based on what would be best for the students in that area.

