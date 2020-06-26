1975: Three men sentenced after robbing a store

50 years ago

Three men were sentenced after robbing a store with a pistol and stealing $200. Lynn Jacobs was given a seven- to nine-year sentence, James Griensma was given four years and Rodney Deese was given two to four years in prison.

25 years ago

The medical staff at Scotland Memorial Hospital donated $5,000 to sponsor the second annual Putting on the Ritz by the Scotland Memorial Foundation. The first year rose $23,000 for the community.

10 years ago

Jemel William Jackson, 24, of Laurinburg surrendered to police after a shooting in injured a 17-year-old Laurel Hill resident. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was given a $40,000 bond.

5 years ago

There were 60 plus attendees for the annual Taste of Africa Celebration held by the African-American Heritage Committee. The dishes included Madagascar chicken, South African yellow rice, gumbo, steamed cabbage and more.