Flag page perfect to display

LAURINBURG — In the spirit of the Fourth of July, we have included a full-page American flag in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurinburg Exchange.

What should you do with that flag? It’s simple: grab a pair of scissors, carefully cut the flag out of the newspaper and hang the flag where it can easily be seen. For example, you can display it on one of your windows, post it on your front door or stick it on your fridge. That part is up to you.

We, along with the local businesses that sponsored the flag insert, hope that your flag will foster a collective sense of patriotism and unity in your home and your community as we prepare for this weekend’s festivities. We hope you will display your flag proudly so the world can see that how proud your are to be an American.

Subscribers will notice that we’ve changed our publication schedule this week because of the holiday. The U.S. Postal Service doesn’t deliver mail on the Fourth, so we will not publish our normal Saturday edition. Instead, a special weekend print edition will be delivered on Friday.

If you do something special this weekend, whether it’s a family get-together or an at-home fireworks display, we’d love to hear about it. Send a photo and an explanation to [email protected] Your photo could appear in an edition of The Exchange next week.