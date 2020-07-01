What are the differences: gun permit and concealed carry

“The first thing you have to do is let the officer know, ‘hey I have my concealed’ or ‘I have a pistol purchase and I do have that weapon with me. Keep your hands on the steering wheel until the officer tells you otherwise. The most important thing is to tell them that you do have it.” — Sheriff’s Deputy Latisha Harrell

LAURINBURG — Handgun sales have gone up in the past year, but what exactly do you need to purchase one?

In North Carolina, a person must have a permit or a concealed carry to purchase a handgun unlike they do for purchasing a shotgun or other long barrel guns.

“The first thing in the process to have a purchase permit is to fill out the application either online at scotlandcountysheriff.com or you can also do it in house,” said Scotland County Sheriff’s Deputy Latisha Harrell, who is over concealed carry and purchase permits. “After the application is submitted we run different checks which consist of your driver’s license and criminal background … and that usually takes seven to 10 days to come back.”

The permit is good for only a single gun purchase, however, with a concealed carry a person can buy multiple guns as long as the concealed carry is up to date.

But, the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t offer a concealed carry class so those hoping to get one have to take the class from an outside source that offers it. Once the class is completed a certificate will be given.

“Once you get that certificate you’ll call us and make an appointment,” Harrell said. “You can do this online as well but once that appointment is made we’ll make all those checks again … usually that comes back in 30 to 45 days.”

The permit also allows for a person to open carry the weapon so it must be visible at all times and cannot be put under the seat or in the glove box in a vehicle while being driven. You can, however, place it under the seat if you are leaving it in the vehicle to go into a store or other occasion.

But if it is in your vehicle and you are pulled over Harrell offered advice on what to do in that situation.

“The first thing you have to do is let the officer know, ‘hey I have my concealed’ or ‘I have a pistol purchase and I do have that weapon with me,’” Harrell said. “Keep your hands on the steering wheel until the officer tells you otherwise. The most important thing is to tell them that you do have it.”

Each year the number of people who get a purchase permit varies — Harrell added last year at this time there were about 400 permits and this year it’s around 900.

Harrell also stressed the importance of making sure your license matches the address of where your living and what is on the permit otherwise you will not be able to purchase the firearm because the two will not match. She added it’s also important to have all the information moved over when you move.

“Say I move from Robeson County and I’m moving to Scotland,” Harrell said. “You’ll have to go to Robeson and tell them where I’m moving. You’ll have a form you’ll have to fill out and give them your new address. They’ll change everything for you and then they’ll send over your information to us and we’ll process it from there.”

Prices for the permits are $90 for a concealed gun permit, $75 for a concealed gun permit and $5 for a gun purchase permit.

For information visit scotlandcountysheriff.com or call 910-276-3385.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].