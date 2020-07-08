Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oak Grove School Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 1 that someone had broken into the residence and stole an impact drill, skill saw, a chainsaw with case, reciprocating saw totaling $1,050.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stevens Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 1 that someone had broken in and stole two TVs valued at $1,000 and $4,800 cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gibson Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had stolen dumb bells valued at $40 after breaking-in.

WAGRAM — A resident of North Turnpike Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had broken-in and stole a generator, drill, hammer and drywall screw gun totaling $1,105.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairmont Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole $290 in cash.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 2 that someone had stolen their lawnmower valued at $3,400.

WAGRAM — A resident of Marlboro Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had stolen his Ford F-250 truck valued at $3,500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Rocky Ford Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had stolen his wallet out of his vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Crestline Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had stolen a chainsaw, trimmer, backpack blower, chainsaw, hedge trimmer extended blade and a weed-eater totaling $3,400 from their vehicle.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that $900 damage was done to their vehicle after it was struck by gunfire.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McKay Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that $200 damage was done to their residence by someone throwing a brick at their window.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons shot into their residence. Two people were inside but no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Richard Smith, 57, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear warrants out of Moore County and Lee County. He was given a $90,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kish Russell, 30, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.