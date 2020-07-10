Spur project becoming a little clearer, but repayment of $575,000 not as clear

LAURINBURG — Just over a month ago, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners addressed a problem that caused a deficit of more than one-half million dollars, leaving fingers being pointed in several directions.

“We started a project back in 2017 to assist a local industry in Scotland County …” said Mark Ward, economic development director for Scotland County, in an earlier article. “The funds were used to assist Edwards Wood Products with the construction of a railroad spur.”

Prior to that, the county entered into an agreement with Edwards Wood Products to receive a grant to cover the cost of a ground storage tank. However, after work began before the grant process was complete, the grant was canceled.

When that project fell through, the county tried again and applied for the same grant, reassigning it to railroad spur project — and again, work began early, as well as paperwork not being finalized, which left Scotland County with a $575,000 debt.

As of Friday, there are still many questions to be answered and new rays of light sharing some glimpse into the rest of the story.

Mum has been the word from most of the members of the county board, with the exception of Tim Ivey.

“Mr. Poole, the representative from the Department of Commerce, stated that it was strange to be receiving invoices that early into the project,” said Ivey, “And that the invoices were vague in detail.

“He then called the contractor, who stated that he was told to send the invoices and he was told to keep them vague,” added Ivey.

According to sources familiar with the project, the railroad spur is still not connected to the railroad’s mainline and there is no plan of it being completed. It was even stated that a representative from Edwards was heard saying they had no intentions of connecting the spur, but the county was providing the funds so they went ahead with the project even though the spur was not needed.

That’s one version.

“CSX is ready to schedule installation of the mainline connection once we receive the agreed-upon payment,” said Cindy Schild of CSX.

A person affiliated with the county told The Exchange this week that CSX has to be the one that attaches the spur, but that the coronavirus has put projects behind.

That’s another version.

Confirmations of some of the allegations have not been confirmed or denied at this time.

Attempts to contact a Edwards Wood Products representative this week were unsuccessful.

How the $575,000 will be covered is also an area of different stories.

The Board of Commissioners announced in its June meeting a payment plan to help relieve some of the burden of the debt which would see the county accept a loan from North Carolina Commerce to pay for the project.

“The loan will cover the $575,000,” said Ward. “To pay the loan back, the county will pay the loan back annually over a five-year period.”

On Thursday, however, Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson stated there had been a little more relief to the financial burden.

“The note has been modified to a 10-year note,” said Patterson, “with the first payment not due until July 2021.”

Contrary to Patterson’s statement on the debt, another individual close to the project stated that the deal had not been finalized and would not be official until sometime in August.

Even if the payments are delayed, this still leaves many unanswered questions. Such as, how does this happen in the first place and how does this affect the future of Scotland County finances.

The Board of Commissioners stated in its June meeting that the project was good for the county and that it was bringing more money and jobs to the county.

“We have learned from this,” said County Vice-Chair Carol McCall. “I do still believe this was a good move and we will continue to move forward. It will create a $60,000 to $70,000 a year tax revenue and 60 to 70 new jobs.”

Board member John Alford was in agreement with McCall.

“People think that the money was ours (but) that was not our money,” said Alford. “The grant would have helped but we would have carried out the project regardless whether we received a grant or not. People aren’t seeing the big picture here, they just want to see the little picture.”

Ivey, however, has said the county would not have agreed to do the deal if there had not been a grant available.

Rep. Garland Pierce is working with Sen. Tom McInnis to try and come up with a solution.

“We are talking with the governor’s office and others that have the ability to help in the situation,” said Pierce on Friday.” “We are still in the negotiation process at this time.”

Attempts were made to contact Scotland County Board Chairperson Bob Davis and Ward for comments on the new information, but they did not respond.

