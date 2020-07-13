IMPORTANT MESSAGE

“We know 25,000 to 30,000 people pass that billboard and many are going to the beaches. Many are traveling to Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) which has been the highest hit area for COVID-19. We just wanted to have a nice reminder for people to be safe and be responsible.” — Scotland County Tourism Development Authority Chair Beacham McDougald

LAUREL HILL — Travelers and Scotland County residents alike will be seeing a safety reminder while passing through Laurel Hill on U.S. 74 East.

The rotating billboard flips through a series of ads and now is showing a simple reminder: “Be Safe. Be Responsible,” and then shows the North Carolina COVID-19 website link.

“We know 25,000 to 30,000 people pass that billboard and many are going to the beaches,” said Scotland County Tourism Development Authority Chair Beacham McDougald. “Many are traveling to Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) which has been the highest hit area for COVID-19. We just wanted to have a nice reminder for people to be safe and be responsible.”

The city of Myrtle Beach declared a state of emergency due to the increasing cases and recently extended it for 30 days. Horry County has had 5,793 cases with 73 deaths.

Cory Hughes, executive director of the TDA, added that billboard isn’t just for travelers but also for the community as a reminder to stay safe. It went up in 2019 as a way for the county to promote hotels, stores and festivals. But the TDA has been using it in different ways to support the community like in June when every graduating senior from Scotland High, Shaw Academy and SEarCH got recognition on the board.

“We mainly use the board for tourism but we’ve also used it for public service like for the graduating seniors,” Hughes said. “We also have up a sign reminding people of the census, so it’s two big things for people to remember. But we feel that it also shows those traveling through the area that Laurinburg does care.”

Currently, in Scotland County, there have been 165 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 with 139 recoveries and two deaths.

“North Carolina has been seeing an increase in cases but there has also been an increase across the nation,” said Scotland County Health Director Kristen Patterson. “They’re wanting people to know that this is real, it’s not a hoax and to be wearing a mask, washing their hands and staying six-feet apart.”

Patterson added that it was a great idea for the TDA board to add that on the billboard as a message to those who might be traveling to Myrtle Beach.

“It’s just a simple message for people with the link if they want to find out more information,” said McDougald. “It’s just a reminder to stay safe and maybe it could end up saving someone’s life.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].