Candidates weigh in on county snafu

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents are still seeking answers after a major management snafu cost the county $575,000.

In a little more than three months, a trio of residents will be on the ballot for two seats on the Scotland County Board of Commissioners — two will go head to head and one has a clear path to his seat. All three responded to questions from The Laurinburg Exchange about the incident.

“I believe the Edwards Wood Products project was a good project in that it brought as many as 90, only 45 were required, new jobs into Scotland County,” said Whit Gibson, an incumbent Scotland County commissioner, “and also increased the value of its taxable property in Scotland County by over $47 million.”

Darrel “BJ” Gibson, who won his primary earlier this year and has no competition in November, agreed with Whit Gibson.

“For what I know — and we all know the information given to the public has been limited — but it appears that the projects overall, both Edwards Wood and CSX, were great endeavors to grow our tax base and build relationships,” said Darrel Gibson. “In the state our community is in, I think both are great and necessary. I think the issues are not from those companies but rather how managerial staff and the oversight of our commissioners.”

Bo Frizzell, who is running for county commissioner against Whit Gibson, weighed in on the topic as well.

“I don’t have a problem helping a local company grow,” said Frizzell. “I also don’t have a problem with investing in one, either.

“Of course,” continued Frizzell, “as long as the company is interested in growing and improving. I don’t like to see money invested in companies that have no desire to grow.”

Where opinions between Darrel Gibson and Whit Gibson begin to differ is whether the project should have been done, whether a grant was in play or not.

“I believe the project would have been done with or without the grant monies,” said Whit Gibson. “The Board of Commissioners will evaluate possible projects based on the number of new jobs created and the increase in taxable property.

“In the past several years, the county has invested funds and applied for grants that have been instrumental in bringing Mounteaire Farms, Cascade Paper Products and an expansion of FCC into Scotland County,” he added. “All of these projects would have also been beneficial if no grant funds had been obtained or available.”

Darell Gibson disagrees that the project would or should have been completed without the grant.

“Given the fact that it does what we need, beneficially I agree,” said Darell, “but I do not agree with the statement that it would have been done with or without the grant.

“Perhaps it would’ve, but I don’t think doing so would’ve been in the best interest of our county,” he added. “I can’t imagine that $575,000 would’ve been spent to do either project, especially given the fact that the railroad spur is still not connected for use.”

Frizzell agreed.

“I do not think the project would have been done without the grant,” said Frizzell. “I believe that the grant was a big enticement for Edwards Wood Products. In saying that what I mean is, I believe they would have eventually created the spur because they would eventually need it, however, I don’t think they were ready. I believe they decided to move forward early specifically because the grant was available.

Mum’s the word

Silence has been an issue for many residents with respect to getting answers about the project from board members. As expected, there was disagreement from the three candidates on that issue.

“I do not think that all of the commissioners have been silent on this project,” said Whit Gibson. “This project has been the topic of discussion for several years, since the original contract was executed in 2018. Generally, comments about ongoing industrial development projects are communicated by the county manager, the county’s economic developer or the board chairman.

“This project has received increased attention recently because of a currently unresolved matter pending between the county and the NC Department of Commerce,” he added. This issue is the result of unclear communication and/or misunderstanding of documents that resulted in the expenditure of funds before the Legally Binding Contract was signed by all parties. Conversations between the parties are ongoing with the intention that all matters will be satisfactorily resolved in the coming month or two.”

Frizzell has a different opinion.

“Not speaking on a topic such as this is the same thing as lying to the residents of Scotland County,” said Frizzell. “If you know something and hold it back, especially when it has something to do with county money, you may as well be lying.

“Telling residents about this problem should have been the No. 1 priority of the board,” continued Frizzell. “The Board of Commissioners underestimates us Scotland County residents — we are smarter than they give us credit for.”

The board’s silence is also a concern for Darrel Gibson.

“I am very taken back by the silence of our commissioners, some of whom I have great respect for,” he said. “But I also understand the possible reasoning for their silence. Oftentimes, we as elected officials, in a desire to not micromanage those hired to operate the day to day business, trust that they are doing so.

“I believe in being a team player as long as the team is playing by the rules — however, when those rules are broken, I step away from the team,” he added. “I respect Commissioner Ivey for speaking up publicly and not allowing this to be swept under the rug.”

Communication is key

“I believe the public has the right to know the details of projects in which the Scotland County government is involved,” said Whit Gibson. “Obviously, additional communication from the Board of Commissioners would be both transparent and beneficial.”

Frizzell followed up by saying: “We need to know that we can trust the board members in their decisions. We all make mistakes — how those mistakes are handled after is very important. We should have been explained in better detail how this problem would be fixed and how it came about.”