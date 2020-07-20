New flag on the Outer Banks

The Associated Press

Lifeguards on a beach in North Carolina’s Outer Banks have posted a new purple flag that is adorned with images of a jellyfish and a stingray. The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the flag serves as a warning when the sea creatures are nearby. Swimmers fled the surf earlier this week after a group of stinging jellyfish passed through. The purple flag expands warnings to swimmers beyond the red banner that’s flown when rip currents are present. A yellow flag also warns of heavy shore break or dangerous currents.