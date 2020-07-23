Chick-fil-A catering to the dogs next week

LAURINBURG — People aren’t the only ones that enjoy a tasty treat and afternoon rides with their families.

On Wednesday next week, fur babies of Scotland County and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to do just that.

“On Wednesday, July 29, Chick-fil-A Laurinburg will be hosting our first-ever Dogs in the Drive-Thru event from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m,” said Alee Meservy, of Chick-fil-A. “Any guest who purchases a meal through our drive-thru with their dog will receive a free pup cup of our IceDream topped with a special treat for their dog.

“The idea of Dogs in the Drive-Thru has been done by a select few of Chick-fil-A restaurants in the past,” continued Meservy, “but we are always trying to make events unique to our restaurant and community for our local Chick-fil-A fans.”

The pup cup is not the only exciting thing Chick-fil-A has in store for the fur babies.

“We will also be doing a fun giveaway through our Facebook & Instagram,” said Meservy. “To enter for a chance to win a Chick-fil-A Dog Swag Bag, take a picture of your dog showing their Chick-fil-A spirit and tag us on either social media platform.

“The winner will receive a Dog Swag Bag full of Chick-fil-A gear for their furry friend and a special treat from Petsense of Laurinburg,” continued Meservy. “The winner will be announced on Friday, July 31st at 12:00 pm on our Facebook & Instagram. We are looking forward to creating special traditions here in Laurinburg and hope Dogs in the Drive-Thru can be one of many that our guests will enjoy.”

