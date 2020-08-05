County officials go back to school

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners continued its meeting Wednesday morning after being recessed on Monday night due to storm warnings, and one of the major topics on the agenda was whether or not to purchase the former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School.

Before the board sat down to discuss its options, members gathered to tour the school to lay fresh eyes on the building and refresh their minds of what condition the school was in.

A decision to purchase the building has not been made. Instead, it was decided to gather more information and look at the costs before determining what they would do.

“No decision was made on IEJ today,” said County Commissioner Tim Ivey. “There is interest in the county taking the school back from the schools, but we must have a defined use. With other groups interested, we can move forward with building partnerships to see what the best use of the facility will be.

“One negative that comes to mind is that it is an older building, although it seems to be in good condition. The cost of utilities and upkeep would be a factor, as well in calculating if it is possible to use,” said Ivey.

The board will continue to look over its options after receiving more information.

“During their tour of IE Johnson, the board had a few questions for Cory Satterfield with the school,” said Jason Robinson, Scotland County public information officer, “and he is supposed to get Kevin Patterson the information that they requested and Kevin will forward it on to the commissioners.

“The board didn’t discuss the price,” said Robinson, “but the school system is having an appraisal done on the property as well as South Scotland.”

South Scotland is also another school the board has the option to purchase.

“Although they probably are not going to want South Scotland, there was no official decision made,” said Robinson.

A few commissioners, such as Betty Blue Gholston, had a few ideas for possible use in the old school buildings.

“South Scotland is probably too far out, but IEJ could be used for shelter during storms,” said Gholston. “We need places for people to go and I think it is something we should be looking into.”

Ivey had a few ideas of what the property could possibly be used for as well.

“The usage of IEJ could be used as recreation space by using the gym and fields,” said Ivey. “The classes could be used for some city and or county extension offices, such as DSS, Health, etc. Some could be used for after school tutoring. Some of the classes have external access, and could possibly be used as incubator space for developing and emerging small business.

“But the only way any of this would work is with a partnership with the county, city, schools and more,” added Ivey.

