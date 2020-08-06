County sees another rise in COVID numbers

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System has seen another spike in cases of COVID-19 this week, but none of the cases have been as severe as expected.

According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Cheryl Davis, the spike in cases in part is due to more testing being done — but there is also an increase in those getting inpatient treatment.

“We have 18 on Wednesday and on Thursday morning we had 17,” Davis said. “The model we were following showed the peak in June and we thought by now we’d be leveling out, but we are seeing a higher number of inpatients than we saw during the peak.”

Davis did add that, while the numbers are higher, the patients aren’t in severe condition and haven’t needed to be put on ventilators.

“We thought it was going to be much worse than it has been,” Davis said. “But we do have the ventilators and are prepared in case we do start to need them. But this is going to continue and we’re going to continue seeing community spread until there is a vaccine.”

Scotland County Health Department Director Kristen Patterson added that, in the county, they are seeing the spike in cases coming from various areas.

“We have people who are going to the beach because it’s the summer and it’s what you do during the summer,” Patterson said. “But this summer isn’t a normal summer, so we’re really pushing for people to be wearing their masks when they go out of town.

“But we’re also seeing cases come from places like churches who have started services again and despite social distancing, they are people who are testing positive for COVID from that,” she added. “It’s a combination of everything that’s led to the spike.”

Both Patterson and Davis recommended continuing to wear masks and trying to maintain six feet of distance along with other safety measures such as washing your hands to continue to protect from the virus.

“We are doing all of these things at the hospital, too,” Davis said. “We’re wearing masks and keeping six feet of distance because we don’t want to have a shortage of workers due to the virus.”

One form of inpatient treatment that patients are receiving is plasma therapy. Davis is encouraging those who had the virus or who might have had the virus to donate plasma during this time.

“The American Red Cross is doing free antibody testing when you donate blood,” Davis said. “When you fight the virus your blood creates antibodies to fight it so we can give those to patients to help them fight the virus.”

As of Thursday, there have been 535 positive cases in the Scotland Health Care System, eight deaths, 6,316 specimens submitted for testing and 110 COVID-19 inpatients discharged.

In Scotland County, there have been 325 total cases with 261 of those recovered and two deaths.

“While our numbers have risen but they aren’t as bad as our surrounding counties,” Patterson said. “We just want to encourage everyone to continue wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. It’s going to take all of us to keep each other safe.”

