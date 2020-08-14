Police continue hunt for suspects in shootings

RED SPRINGS — Police here are asking the public’s help in solving two shooting cases and locating a man wanted for first-degree murder and other charges.

Michael Darrell Smith, also known as “Pooh Daddy,” is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

Smith also is wanted in connection with a June 20 shooting at Jiffy Stop, at 1101 W. Third St. in Red Springs, police Capt. Charles McMillian said. During the incident, someone fired multiple times into a vehicle, causing a gunshot wound to the right hand of a Wagram man, whose name was not released.

Smith also is believed to be involved in the July 18 armed robbery of Xavier Currie at the Citgo gas station on East Fourth Avenue. Currie noticed the gas station was closed when he arrived about 9:30 p.m., but as his vehicle came to a stop, a man jumped into the front passenger’s seat and put a gun to his head. Another person approached the driver’s side of his 2019 Nissan Altima passenger car, according to McMillian.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from Currie along with his vehicle, which was later recovered.

Smith is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Red Springs police also are investigating an unrelated June 3 shooting in which 27-year-old Sherwood Locklear and his 2-year-old child were injured. The shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Main Street.

When the yellow 2001 Ford Mustang driven by Locklear stopped at the intersection a dark vehicle pulled up to the driver’s side of the Mustang and someone began shooting into the vehicle with a “high-powered weapon,” according to the police department. A bullet struck Locklear in the upper body, and a bullet struck his son, who was seated behind him. The child was airlifted to an undisclosed medical facility, and Locklear was treated at a local hospital.

Both have since recovered from their injuries.

The May 24 death of a 21-year-old man also is under investigation by police in Red Springs.

Jacob Lawrence McBryde died after he was struck by a bullet that was fired into a residence on the 400 block of East Sixth Avenue about 1 a.m. May 24. McBryde was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Three other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured, according to information from former Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson, who worked the case.

“We want justice to be served on the individuals and bring closure to these families,” McMillian said.

Anyone with information about the shootings or location of Smith should call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.