Third-party voting info is confusing

LAURINBURG – Questions are being raised concerning voting methods as election time quickly approaches, primarily because of information being circulated by mail and telephone.

“Citizens can vote during One-Stop Early Voting, absentee by mail or on election day,” said Dell Parker, director for the Scotland County Board of Elections.

According to a press release from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, many voters are having questions and concerns about mass mailings, text messages, phone calls and home visits by political and advocacy groups.

“I just need for citizens to realize that it is not the Board of Elections office that is mailing the absentee request forms,” said Parker. “It is different groups around our state.”

There are efforts by third parties urging residents to request absentee ballots by mail or register to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Some mailings include voter registration applications or absentee ballot request forms.

The only citizens who need to return the form are those who want to vote by mail. Anyone who has plans to vote in person does not need to complete and return the form.

Parker said these efforts typically are legal, but they can be confusing or frustrating for voters and erode confidence in elections, especially when they are unsolicited.

“This has confused many of our residents,” said Parker. “So what I would like to say is, if you receive these in the mail and intend on attending Early Voting or voting on election day, just take those forms and throw them in the trash, because if we receive them, we will take it as if you will be voting at home.”

