Tribe to hold free COVID-19 testing

The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. FREE COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing will be available on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Laurinburg at the Lumbee Heritage Elders Court on 10306 Stewartsville Cemetery Rd. Testing is available from 10 am through 1:00 pm. Pre-registration is encouraged.

To register online for an appointment, visit the following link: http://lumbeetribecovidtesting.com

If you need assistance with online registration, staff support is available at (833) 684-0592.

Onsite registration is also available, but does take longer. Participants should not drink or eat anything 20 minutes prior to testing. At each location, participants will receive Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), Educational Activity Supplies and fruits and vegetables (while supplies last).

Remaining Testing Sites:

– Lumbee Heritage Elders Court · 10306 Stewartsville Cemetery Rd · Laurinburg · August 18

– Saddletree Church of God · 1508 Rennert Road, Lumberton, NC · August 20 · 10 am – 4 pm.

– Lumbee Tribe of N.C.· 6984 N.C. Highway 711, Pembroke, NC 28360 · Friday, August 21 · 10 am – 4 pm

The testing is sponsored by the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, World Central Kitchen, CORE -Community Organized Relief Effort, Robeson County Health Department and the Hoke County Health Department.