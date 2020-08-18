THE NEW NORM

LAURINBURG — Things are slowly moving in the direction of normal. Whether that be a new normal or eventually back to the way things were is unknown, however, local restaurants are doing what they can to continue to stay open and serve their customers.

“We are operating on a 50% right now,” said Jerry Lynn Legette of Jerry’s Deli & Grill in Laurinburg. “We are making sure that our customers are spaced far enough apart to meet the guidelines and we also have outdoor seating. We are also still doing carryout orders, of course.

“We also ask that our customers wear their masks when coming into the restaurant,” continued Legette. “Once they are seated, the masks can be removed.”

Captain Larry’s Seafood & Steak is another well known local eatery that has had to make a few adjustments to allow its patrons to enjoy the meals they offer.

“We are making sure our customers are properly distanced by skipping tables here and there,” said Mikhail Vlahosn of Captain Larry’s. And of course, we are all wearing our masks and asking our customers to do so as well until they are seated.

“We also have had to close down the salad bar due to restrictions,” continued Vlahosn.

Other local restaurants are making changes of their own and it seems to be working out rather well for the business and those looking for a hot meal to eat.

“We offer all you can eat family-style dining served to your table,” said Emily Powers, Floor Manager at The Main Table. “Some of our customers prefer our daily plate specials if it’s just one individual dining. We also offer a specialty grilled chicken salad for those who may not want a full course meal.

“A majority of our customers prefer our family-style dining over the buffet,” continued Powers. “The food comes out fresh and hot straight out of the kitchen. It allows customers to choose what they want for their meal as a family. We pride ourselves on creating a family atmosphere for our customers to enjoy.”

Mamie’s Drive-In is a local restaurant in Laurel Hill that is well known by residents as well as those traveling on Hwy 74.

“Right now we are not allowing anyone inside,” said Shelia Smith, owner of Mamie’s. “We do have five picnic tables outside for customers, but our most popular way to order is the drive-thru.

Customers can place their orders over the phone and use the drive-thru for easy pickup.

