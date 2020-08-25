Shot in Afghanistan, Fort Bragg soldier gets Purple Heart

FORT BRAGG — A paratrooper who is based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has received a Purple Heart.

The Fayetteville Observer reported Tuesday that Sgt. David Scudder was wounded in Afghanistan last year.

Scudder is paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. He was injured when his battalion was on a mission in the Farah Province to retake a district center from the Taliban.

The soldiers’ Chinook helicopters landed and were immediately ambushed.

Scudder’s fellow soldiers put him on a stretcher and moved him for about 2 miles. The soldiers were attacked a second time before getting Scudder to a helicopter landing zone.

“My guys put everything that they had out there and they pulled me off-target and kept me safe,” Scudder said.