On Tuesday, it’s all about letters and numbers

LAURINBURG — A unique, COVID-19 friendly approach to bingo will soon be coming to Scotland County.

Senior citizens 55 and older can enjoy outdoor bingo at Scotland Place Senior Center on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. The Scotland County Parks and Recreation Department employees are reaching out to seniors in the area, hoping for a large turnout in the parking lot of Scotland Place.

For $!, seniors can park in designated spots at Scotland Place Senior Center back parking lot and masked staff will deliver disposable bingo cards and markers. From the comfort and safety of their own cars, participants can win gifts such as gift cards, gift bags and other small items. Staff and participants are required to comply with safety measures with masks and frequent hand-sanitizing.

There is no registration required.

Tammy Jacobs of Scotland County’s Parks and Recreation Department is hopeful that, after the governor places the state in Phase 3 of the pandemic, bingo can take place inside at Scotland Place on a weekly basis. Phase 3 will allow NC residents to gradually increase the number of people allowed at gatherings, as well as lessening the restrictions for venues such as recreation centers.

“Our goal for this event is to give the seniors some fun activities to do at little cost to them. Hopefully, after Labor Day, the governor will allow us to move up to Phase 3 and we will be able to have activities inside,” says Jacobs.

Other events for seniors taking place in September include:

— A senior treasure hunt on Sep. 3 at 9 a.m., when there will be painted rocks placed throughout the walking trails at Scotland Place. Finding a painted rock on the trails will earn participants prizes such as Walmart gift cards or gift baskets.

— On Wednesday, Sep. 16, a free drive-thru lunch for seniors will be held at Scotland Place Senior Center at noon.

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.