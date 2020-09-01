Laurinburg loses a long-time physician

LAURINBURG — Dr. Ben Tatum, a long-time member and contributor to the Laurinburg community, passed away on Monday, leaving a hole in the lives of many.

Dr. Tatum enjoyed sharing memories from his childhood that took place in McColl, S.C.

“He was also quite the athlete,” said Dr. Bill Purcell. “He actually went to college on an athletic scholarship for baseball.”

After graduation, Tatum attended Wake Forest College and graduated in 1955, while attending he played football and baseball. He was also named an All-ACC third baseman in 1954.

After attending Wake Forest, Tatum later attended medical school at the Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston.

“I first met Dr. Tatum in 1956,” said Purcell. “I was a medical resident in Charleston and he was a medical student. His wife was a nurse at the time.

“I was the one to encourage him to come to Laurinburg to practice medicine,” added Purcell.

Dr. Tatum was the third obstetrician to come to Laurinburg. Before coming to Laurinburg, he served in the military for two years.

“He was stationed at Camp LeJeune as a navel physician on base,” said Purcell. “He came to Laurinburg in the early 60s (and) retired several years ago.

“He was very dedicated to his patients,” continued Purcell. “He always provided excellent health care to women, especially those who were pregnant or those who were having problems. There were many nights I would see him at the hospital for deliveries.”

Dr. Tatum provided health care to the Laurinburg are from 1966 until his retirement in 1994.

“He provided care to women in Scotland County and neighboring counties as a partner in the Laurinburg Surgical Clinic and at Scotland Memorial Hospital,” said Purcell.

According to his daughters, Dr. Tatum valued the friendships made over the years in medicine and enjoyed watching the many babies he delivered grow up in the community.

