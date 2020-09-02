Health department makes 5 inspections

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of five inspections of area food service locations during the months of July and August combined.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

July 6: Zaxby’s, Laurinburg, 95.5

July 7: Golden Run, Laurinburg, 92.0

July 22: Rick’s Catering, Laurinburg, 97.0

August 13: Miyako Japanese Cuisine, Laurinburg, 94.0

August 21: Golden Corral, Laurinburg, 92.0