Body identified as missing Laurel Hill woman

LAUREL HILL — After more than two months of waiting on the North Carolina Medical Examiners Office, the body found on Peeles Chapel Road has been identified.

According to Det. Kevin Cribb with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the body found was that of 30-year-old Miranda Lynn Davis.

Davis was reported missing on Feb. 22 by her boyfriend after being missing for several days. The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation by retracing the last known steps of Davis and the locations she was known to visit along with conducting search warrants on a number of electronic communication devices to aid in the investigation.

On June 10, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a human body found in a wooded area near the intersection of Peele’s Chapel Road and Carver School Road. There were no forms of identification or property on the body when it was found and due to decomposition the medical examiners office had to perform a DNA test to aid in identification.

The cause of death has not been released at this time due to the continuation of the death investigation, but there were no reported signs of foul play. The cause of death will be released when the death investigation is closed.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].