ReStore to host an outdoor craft event

LAURINBURG — Anyone need a festival fix?

On the heels of this week’s announcement that the annual Kuumba Festival in downtown Laurinburg had been canceled because of COVID-19, representatives from Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore said they will host an Outdoor Craft Event on Saturday, Sept. 26.

“We are excited about this,” said ReStore Manager Melody McArthur. ” We’ve been planning this for a while and we have a large area outside, so we are hoping for a big turnout.”

The event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature numerous activities — including a Scarecrow Contest. According to a flier from the ReStore, families are being urged to come make their own scarecrow.

“Make it spooky, make it friendly, make it big or small,” the flier stated. “We’ll have everything you’ll need …”

There is a $20 entry fee for one scarecrow or $15 each for three or more. Participants are asked to register by calling the ReStore at 910-276-3395 as soon as possible because entries are being limited to 10 or less. The contest has a 2 p.m. deadline and prizes will be awarded shortly after.

Also highlighted throughout the event will be a raffle ($5 per ticket or five for $20) to win a scarecrow display and food — including cotton candy, popcorn, candied apples and Domino’s pizza for sale — as well as games like a pumpkin toss and ring toss.

Those who attend will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

All proceeds from the day will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County. The event has a rain date of Saturday, Oct. 3.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is located at 12340 McColl Road in Laurinburg.

