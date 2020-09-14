Day of Caring was different but a big hit

LAURINBURG — Despite having to completely change the format of the United Way of Scotland County Day of Caring, the event brought in a huge amount of donations.

Friday was the official Day of Caring event, which was changed from projects at the various nonprofits that the United Way funds to a drive-thru that allowed people to drop off their projects and learn about the different nonprofits.

“We loaded the projects into my mini-van, a truck and another SUV,” said Executive Director Coy Moody. “And we had Carolina Hearts donate a truck full of food to Church Community Services and half a van-load to the office for the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center.”

The projects include everything from face masks, homemade dog toys, cleaning supplies and more. The projects were released in August so those participating had a month to complete the projects.

“I didn’t even know what to expect this year since we completely changed the format,” Moody said. “Each year we also have a wish list of things are nonprofits along with the projects and this year the donations were four or five times what we usually get.”

Moody added that she knew there wouldn’t be as high of a turnout rate due to many businesses giving their employees a half-day at work to come work on projects but was thrilled with the number of projects that came in.

“It was a huge success in terms of the donations,” Moody said. “And the projects are still up online and they’re things that the nonprofits will need all year so if people still want to do them we’ll accept them in our office.”

The event also kicked off the United Way’s campaign season. The goal for the year is $280,000 which is slightly less than last year’s goal due to COVID-19.

“We were expecting rain showers, not 100-degree weather,” Moody said. “So I’m very thankful for all of the volunteers and the nonprofits who stayed out there passing out food and collecting projects.”

For information, visit the United Way of Scotland County’s website at www.uwscotco.org or contact 910-276-6064.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].