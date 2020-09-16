Trying something new with salmon, kale, Quinoa

A few weeks I found a Quinoa, lentil and rice mix at Aldi, and since I’ve been trying to make recipes around it. I first tried a typical chicken recipe but I wanted something different and then I found a kale and Quinoa salad and my mind went from there. My creation is “salmon with a Quinoa and lentil salad with kale and broccoli.”

I recently had an “I’m over salmon, I can’t take it anymore” moment because I always made the same exact thing so I stopped eating it for a while. But I saw this idea and I couldn’t resist making it. I’ll also add I don’t even think I looked at the real recipe for this, just the photo and went with it.

I also just had no idea if I was even going to like this recipe because I’ve only had kale like once or twice so cooking with it I was a little bit nervous but I did enjoy this a lot.

It was even still delicious the next day, reheated, which pleasantly surprised me because I wasn’t sure how the kale would be.

I highly recommend this recipe and I will be making this again in the future.

***

Ingredients …

2 salmon fillets

4 cups of chopped kale

2 cups of broccoli

1 cup of Quinoa, lentil and rice mix cooked to package instructions

1 lemon

4 tablespoons of Italian vinaigrette

1 tablespoon of garlic

1 tablespoon of butter

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place salmon on baking sheet and season with salt, butter and a tablespoon of vinaigrette. Let the dressing marinate on the salmon for 15 to 20 minutes then place in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until salmon is done.

While salmon is cooking add broccoli and half the butter to a large pan. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes then add kale, remaining butter and garlic. Allow for the kale to cook down and add juice from half the lemon. Allow to cook until broccoli is soft and kale has completely cooked down.

Add half the vinaigrette to the mixture and the other half to the Quinoa along with the lemon. Add Quinoa mixture to the pan and mix together.

Add the mixture to a plate and top with cooked salmon and enjoy.

