County braces for rain from ‘Sally’

LAURINBURG — Now that Hurricane Sally has made landfall as a Category 2 storm, it’s begun a slow trek inland — one that will soon show the ripple effects in North Carolina.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is likely to cause widespread flooding across central North Carolina, and the National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash food watch for many counties, including Scotland.

Roylin Hammond, Scotland County’s director of emergency services, saaid on Wednesday that Scotland County can expect heavy rainfall — the exact amount of rainfall, however, will depend on the speed and strength of the storm.

“We have all our generators ready to be put into operation if necessary, but we don’t expect the level of rainfall to cause any widespread flooding,” Hammond says. “Scotland County is as prepared as we ever are for this storm.

“Each storm is a little different and there can always be things that we are not completely prepared for, but the state of North Carolina has lots of resources and we can make a request to NC Emergency Management and receive almost anything we might need,” he added.

In a briefing from the National Weather Service, meteorologists are predicting heavy rainfall from Thursday morning through Friday evening. The brief stated that North Carolina residents should expect anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with wind gusts anywhere from 10 to 25 mph. The brief also indicates that the main area of concern is Thursday night.

Hammond emphasized that Scotland County is prepared to handle any potential damage from flooding or power outages.

Hammond also said that if North Carolina receives an excessive amount of rain, the Lumber River will be a drainage basin for some of that water and could rise drastically.

“Scotland County is pretty flat, and the Lumber River has lots of areas to spread out and absorb a good bit of that excess water without affecting any homes or businesses in our area,” Hammond said. “We can expect to have standing water on some roads and streets for a period of time. That can create traffic hazards for those who venture out in those areas where the water may stand for that period of time.

“We urge people not to drive through that standing water, especially if that area has never had standing water before,” he added. “We encourage people to turn around, don’t drown.”

